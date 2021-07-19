Board Moves

SIRIUSXM's Board of Directors have announced a stock buyback along with its regular quarterly dividend.

The board approved $2 billion in common stock repurchases, bringing the total authorization to $18 billion since beginning the buybacks in 2013. The cash dividend of $0.014641 per share of common stock will be payable on AUGUST 30th to shareholders of record on AUGUST 6th.

