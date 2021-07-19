Fall Events

A two-day Podcast Upfront will highlight the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB)'s livestreamed FALL Event Series in SEPTEMBER. The invitation-only podcast event is set for SEPTEMBER 9th and 10th, with presentations from ACAST, ADONDE MEDIA, ADVERTISECAST, THE ATLANTIC, AUDACY (CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, PODCORN), CHARTABLE, KERNING CULTURES, LAist STUDIOS, NPR, OSIRIS MEDIA, PODSIGHTS, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, TRANSUNION, WARNERMEDIA, and WBUR/BOSTON. The IAB will also release its first Audio Landscape report on SEPTEMBER 9th. Former CHEDDAR anchor NORA ALI, who will be CEO of a new media firm to be announced soon, will host the Podcast Upfront.

IAB Media Center VP ERIC JOHN said, “Podcasting is experiencing a golden age of creativity, fueling continued audience growth and tech investment. At the same time, advertisers are seeking more scalable ways to engage these audiences, leveraging dynamic ad insertion, more agile messaging and reporting, all of which are helping to move the medium into the mainstream of digital advertising.”

Days 3 and 4 of the FALL Event Series will feature the first IAB FALL Marketplace on SEPTEMBER 14th, also hosted by ALI with presentations from Connected TV and digital video companies including A+E NETWORKS, CANELA MEDIA, FACEBOOK, ROKU, and SAMSUNG ADS plus panel discussions by FORBES, FOX NEWS, NPR, UNIVISION, and VEVO, plus the release of the 2022 PwC Outlook report, and the IAB's Audience Connect on SEPTEMVER 15th, looking at data, addressability, and privacy.

“As we work to define the new industry normal, one thing is clear - the marketplace has been forever changed. It is dynamic, always-on and built on flexibility and agility,” said IAB CEO DAVID COHEN. “From our conversations with members, we believe that there is real value in connecting buyers and sellers more frequently to discuss changes in the marketplace and new opportunities.”

