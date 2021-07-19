Combs (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned 64 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "Cold As You," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. The song now has a total of 92 MEDIABASE stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER, and COLUMBIA Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.

« see more Net News