Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio June '21 Ratings & Spring '21 Books Released Tomorrow
NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '21 Ratings are out TOMORROW for PUERTO RICO; OKLAHOMA CITY; NEW ORLEANS; LOUISVILLE; BATON ROUGE and SPRING '21 Books for MONMOUTH-OCEAN; LAFAYETTE, LA; BILOXI-GULFPORT, MS; and LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).