Kanye West (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock)

KANYE WEST will hold what he's calling "a listening event" for his new album, "Donda," named after his late mom, at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA on THURSDAY, JULY 22nd. Recent news reports had KANYE playing the new release to friends and influencers, including NBA star KEVIN DURANT. LIVE NATION and G.O.O.D. MUSIC’s PUSHA T took to INSTAGRAM to announce the event.

"Donda" is KANYE's long-anticipated follow-up to "Jesus Is King," which was released October, 2019.Originally titled "God’s Country." YEEZY changed the name to "Donda" (or "Donda: With Child")/

\WEST previously debuted his album "The Life Of Pablo" at a listening event (and fashion show) at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN in 2016. He also held various events surrounding the release of the 2018 WYOMING albums: "Ye," WEST/KID CUDI's "Kids See Ghosts," NAS’ "Nasir," and more.

Tickets for the event are $50 and $20 and went on sale yesterday at TICKETMASTER.

« see more Net News