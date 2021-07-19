Jason Feinberg

Virtual streaming venue FLYMACHINE has hired JASON FEINBERG as its SVP/Marketing. He joins the leadership team alongside music industry veterans, including CEO ANDREW DRESKIN, the tech visionary who co-founded TICKETFLY and TICKETWEB, co-founder and Chief Experience Officer RICK FARMAN, who co-founded BONNAROO and OUTSIDE LANDS at SUPERFLY and co-founder and Chief Technology Officer MATTHEW DAVIS, the GRAMMY-nominated music technology trailblazer and founder of [NAMETHEMACHINE].

FEINBERG joins FLYMACHINE after four-plus years as SVP/Marketing at UMe, the catalog division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. There, he oversaw the social media, audience growth, product management, marketing technology and advertising teams for a diverse group of artists including THE BEATLES, U2, GUNS N’ ROSES, BOB MARLEY, KISS, ELTON JOHN and IGGY POP, among many others.

In his new post, FEINBERG will lead marketing across digital and product-based initiatives, furthering the company’s push to become the dominant brand in the virtual venue and livestreaming market. Focuses will include consumer and product marketing, partnerships, audience growth, advertising, branding, direct to consumer, and fan acquisition.

FEINBERG previously held leadership roles at PANDORA as head of artist marketing, EPITAPH RECORDS and CONCORD MUSIC GROUP. He began his career as a college DJ and music director for UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA LAS VEGAS station KUNV.

Commenting on the appointment, FLYMACHINE COO ANDY DONNER stated, “To accomplish our mission of pioneering the future of digital events, FLYMACHINE must serve the diverse needs of fans, artists, venues and other partners in arts and entertainment. This requires a team that possesses deep domain expertise and extensive industry relationships. Bringing on JASON to lead our marketing efforts is an absolute no-brainer given his track record at UMe, PANDORA, and beyond. He is a seasoned marketing leader and data-driven business builder. Above all, he is an outstanding human who has impeccable character and integrity….and a killer vinyl collection!"

Added FEINBERG, “I have spent my career at the intersection of music, technology and marketing; I’ve seen many platforms that sought to evolve how fans engage with their favorite artists. After discussions with the FLYMACHINE founders, experiencing authentic shared moments with the broader team during beta events, and assessing the opportunity in the marketplace, it became clear the company has all the ingredients to deliver the best-in-class virtual event experience artists and fans are seeking. I simply had to be a part of bringing it to the world.”

