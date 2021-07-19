Frankie Lons (Keyshia Cole's Mom) (Photo: Twitter)

The mother of singer/Reality TV personality KEYSHIA COLE, FRANKIE LONS, died on SUNDAY (7/18) from a reported drug overdose. The 61-year-old played a major role in COLE’s various reality TV shows.

She had battled with addiction problems for many years. Based on all reports, she passed away on her birthday in her Oakland, CA home.

One of her other children, ELITE NOEL, confirmed the news on her INSTAGRAM & TWITTER pages and wrote, “Worse pain ever … to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday!”

LONS had a featured role in four of COLE's BET series; KEYSHIA COLE: THE WAY IT IS, KEYSHIA & DANIEL: FAMILY FIRST, KEYSHIA COLE: ALL IN, and KEYSHIA COLE: MY NEW LIFE. Her mother also had a 2009 spin off series of her own, FRANKIE & NEFFE, which she starred in with her daughter NEFFETERIA PUGH.

LONS always talked openly about her struggles over the years with maintaining sobriety and her dependency on drugs and alcohol.

