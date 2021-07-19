New Partnership

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91.ONE NASHVILLE’S NEW MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE has announced a partnership with AMAZON in support of its NASHVILLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH feature. This feature is a multi-platform effort to spotlight a NASHVILLE-based artist for a month with multiple songs in regular rotation, an artist-curated playlist, a feature story on the website and a live performance video shared through NPR’s LIVE MUSIC SESSIONS page. Now AMAZON, which has opened a hub headquarters in NASHVILLE, will sponsor the feature.

\President/CEO of NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO STEVE SWENSON said, “NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO launched WNXP to provide NASHVILLE with a place to discover new music and new artists. We are delighted to join with AMAZON to showcase local NASHVILLE artists who make NASHVILLE our country’s MUSIC CITY.”

AMAZON NASHVILLE Sr. Mgr./External Affairs COURTNEY ROSS said, “MUSIC CITY has always been a hotbed of musical creativity, where generations of new artists find their voice, launch their careers and contribute to AMERICAN culture. WNXP is continuing this vibrant local tradition and we’re proud to support their mission through sponsorship of the NASHVILLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH initiative.”

WNXP PD JASON MOON WILKINS said, “The NASHVILLE ARTIST OF THE MONTH feature is a great example of how we use every tool we have from radio to social media to video to bring a broader spotlight to these artists. Having AMAZON help further that mission is a profound privilege.”





