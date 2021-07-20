Sulzberger Program Fellows

The fellows chosen for the COLUMBIA JOURNALISM SCHOOL's 2021-22 SULZBERGER EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM include four from the radio industry.

The 2021 SULZBERGER Fellows from the radio industry are NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS Exec. Dir. ERNESTO AGUILAR (winning the GOOGLE News Initiative Scholarship); CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA Chief Content Officer TRACY BROWN (the GORDON GRAY JR Scholarship); NPR Principal Product Mgr./NPR One HA-HOA HAMANO; and SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DITRICT Variety KALW/SAN FRANCISCO GM TINA PAMINTUAN.

AGUILAR's project under the fellowship is an audience research and development plan for BIPOC and diverse communities served by public media. BROWN will develop new editorial products to grow a younger and more diverse audience. HAMANO plans to develop digital strategies for audience mobilization; PAMINTUAN's project is the revamping of public media business models on a more collaborative basis.

"The journalism industry is under threat -- politically, culturally and economically," said Director COREY FORD. "Now, more than ever, we need leaders who can guide journalism to a robust and sustainable future. We believe that these fellows will be those leaders."

