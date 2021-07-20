Shawn Knight

CUMULUS MEDIA AC KMAJ (MAJIC 107.7)/TOPEKA has named SHAWN KNIGHT as host of THE MAJIC MORNING SHOW. He joins Co-Host ANGIE STEVENS from 5:30-10a.

OM AMBER LEE said, “I couldn't be more excited to find the perfect candidate in SHAWN KNIGHT. SHAWN’s national experience, coupled with his MIDWEST sensibilities and values, make him a fabulous fit for THE MAJIC MORNING SHOW.”

KNIGHT commented, “I am very excited about joining the CUMULUS/TOPEKA family. Thank you to NiC MERENDA and AMBER LEE for bringing me to Mornings on MAJIC 107.7.”

