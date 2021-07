Woodroof

Former JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WMRA/HARRISONBURG, VA host/reporter/producer MARTHA WOODROOF died SUNDAY (7/18) of cancer at 74.

WOODROOF joined WMRA in 2000 and hosted "THE SPARK" in 2010-16 along with reporting and producing, and freelanced for NPR; she retired in 2016. She was also a writer, publishing the novel "Small Blessings" in 2014.

