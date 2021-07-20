Tripodis, McKay

SAGA AC WSNY (SUNNY 95)/COLUMBUS OH names DINO TRIPODIS to co-host wakeups with STACY MCKAY.

TRIPODIS said, “I’m thrilled to be back doing what I’ve always loved to do, alongside the people I love doing it with. When I left, I thought I was ready and felt good about it…(laughs)…Yeah, I was wrong, I’m not done.”

MCKAY added, “I am beyond excited to have our 'band' back together and look forward to writing a new chapter in an amazing adventure!”

“Having DINO back alongside STACY MCKAY as part of the COLUMBUS RADIO GROUP team is incredible. COLUMBUS radio has missed him, and we’ve missed him,” said VP/GM ERIK SCHMIDT.

OM/PD MICHELLE MATTHEWS added, “We are so excited to reunite two long-time friends, along with their teammates GREG HANSBERRY and CLARK DONLEY, as we introduce this new show to COLUMBUS.”

« see more Net News