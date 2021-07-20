Doug Morris' 12Tone Music Sold

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) and 12TONE MUSIC have finalized a deal with WMG buying the assets of 12TONE MUSIC, founded in 2018 by veteran record industry executive, DOUG MORRIS.

12TONE's roster and catalog includes AFTERMATH's ANDERSON .PAAK, the 88RISING collective (featuring JOJI), CENTRICITY's LAUREN DAIGLE, producer/artist ILLENIUM and DOLLY PARTON. MORRIS will continue to be active in the day-to-day business of 12TONE and its artists.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA commented, "12TONE is home to some of today’s most compelling artists and innovative label partners, encompassing emerging and established talent that crosses genres and generations. We’re very pleased that Doug has chosen Warner as the team to continue nurturing the amazing artists that 12Tone has signed and developed over the past three years."

DOUG MORRIS added, "After leading all three major music companies, I loved returning to my indie roots by starting 12TONE. I want to thank STEVE BARTELS and the 12TONE team for being such a big part of the picture. This three-year run has been a lot of fun. I look forward to remaining fully engaged with the WMG team, who are outstanding professionals. A special thanks to MAX – I know the music couldn't be in better hands."

