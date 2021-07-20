Megan The Stallion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

300 ENTERTAINMENT artist MEGAN THEE STALLION is being featured as the cover model on one of three issues of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's 2021 SWIMSUIT issue. The issues come out on THURSDAY (7/22). Also featured on this year's covers are tennis player NAOMI OSAKA and model LEYNA BLOOM.

Hear more from MEGAN THEE STALLION and get an early peak at the cover photo shoot with CNN.

