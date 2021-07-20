Now A Podcast

CARMELO ANTHONY, the prolific NBA scorer presently with the PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, and his CREATIVE 7 production company are partnering with AUDACY's CADENCE13 for a new podcast version of his YOUTUBE wine video series "WHAT'S IN YOUR GLASS?" Upcoming guests on the show, which also addresses social justice issues, include MARK CUBAN, ANDRA DAY, filmmaker SHAKA KING, T-PAIN, JJ REDICK, and others. The show is launching as a podcast on THURSDAY (7/22).

“I’m excited to be working with CADENCE13 to bring back ‘WHAT’S IN YOUR GLASS?’ in a brand new format and introduce it to the world of audio,” said ANTHONY, whose 18 year career includes ten All-Star appearances and stints with the DENVER NUGGETS, NEW YORK KNICKS, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER, and HOUSTON ROCKETS before joining the BLAZERS last season. “We have some incredible conversations lined up, so I can’t wait for listeners to pour a glass and join us each week as we talk about life, current events, and of course, all-things wine.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with world-class athlete, and a leading voice for social justice, CARMELO ANTHONY, as he continues to achieve greatness on and off the court,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “As he explores his passion for wine and more, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome CARMELO to the CADENCE13 family and listen to these conversations.”

« see more Net News