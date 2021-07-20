Brody (Photo: LinkedIn)

WWE EVP/Global Head of Sales and Partnerships/Head of International JOHN BRODY has joined LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE as Chief Revenue Officer. The former NFL and MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL executive and BOSTON CELTICS CMO will report to Pres./CEO COLE GAHAGAN.

"JOHN has a phenomenal background of growth and disruption in sports and media sales, which aligns perfectly with how we're transforming our company and delivering a host of new revenue opportunities to our university partners," said GAHAGAN. "His experience, deep relationships and understanding of the sports and entertainment space and evolving media landscape are unparalleled in our industry, and we're thrilled to have him as our new CRO."

"I am thrilled to be joining LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, connecting brands to college sports fans--the most loyal and ardent fans in all of sports," said BRODY. "I believe that the opportunities within the college landscape have never been greater, and we are well-positioned for growth. By creatively harnessing the LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE offerings in collaboration with our university partners, we can enhance the fan experience and deliver for our brand partners."

