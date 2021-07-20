Fine And Settlements

The FCC is proposing a $3,000 fine against REDROCK BROADCASTING, INC.for a late license renewal application for Country KUTQ (102.3 COYOTE COUNTRY)/LA VERKIN, UT. The station missed its JUNE 1, 2019 deadline to file, ultimately submitting the application on SEPTEMBER 22, 2020, and said that its failure to file for over a year past the deadline was "an oversight."

The Commission also reached two Consent Decrees with radio licensees settling online public file violations. The licensees, FLOOD BROADCASTING, INC. (Country KBIE (B103)/AUBURN, NE and Classic Country KNCY-A (OTOE COUNTY COUNTRY)/NEBRASKA CITY, NE) and FIRST REPUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Country KREP (KR-92)/BELLEVILLE, KS) agreed to implement compliance plans but are not being fined.

