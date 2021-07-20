Now In Six Markets

GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Christian Top 40 KLVP-HD3-K279BO (BOOST RADIO)/PORTLAND, OR launched just hours ago (7/20) according to PD MIKE COUCHMAN.



BOOST turned up on EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KLVP-HD3 (97.9) as well as on its translator K279BO (103.7).



These new signals have become BOOST RADIO's sixth overall market after launching earlier this year in CHICAGO, MINNEAPOLIS, PITTSBURGH, and FAYETTEVILLE from a partnership between EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION and BOOST RADIO (NET NEWS 7/9).

« see more Net News