NATCHEZ BROADCASTING COMPANY is selling Blues WMIS-A/NATCHEZ, MS and Blues WTYJ (LIVE 97.7)/FAYETTE, MS to NEW VISION BROADCASTING, LLC for $175,000.

In other filings with the FCC, ALARADO MEDIA, LLC is selling Hip Hop WARB-A-W290DG (VIBE 105.9)/DOTHAN, AL to GOOD GUYS BROADCASTING, LLC for $32,500. The buyer has been programming the station under an LMA since the beginning of 2020.

WAYNE BISHOP is selling his 50% interest in BEACH RADIO, INC., licensee of WBPC/EBRO, FL, to 50% owner RANDY SHEFFIELD for $1 plus indemnification for the company's indebtedness.

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has applied for an STA to move KFRN-A/LONG BEACH, CA to diplex at he site of KLTX-A/LONG BEACH after losing the lease at its own site.

TINKER CREEK BROADCASTERS, INC. was granted an STA to operate WKBA-A/VINTON, VA with reduced power and an emergency antenna due to copper theft at its site.

And CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. was granted an STA to operate WMFL/FLORIDA CITY, FL at low power from a temporary site to preserve the license after being dark since AUGUST 20, 2020.

