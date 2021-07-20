Emma Whittredge

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/PORT HURON, MI and sister station Christian CHR WNFA (POWER 88.3)/PORT HURON, MI have hired EMMA WHITTREDGE for a new position as Community Engagement Coordinator.

After graduating from INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, Emma worked with ADP in TROY, MICHIGAN as Associate District Manager.



WHITTREDGE said, “I’m excited to find a place where I can not only use my education and skills but to impact the community, share my faith and know that I’m a part of something bigger than myself.”



Station Manager, BRIAN SMITH shared, “EMMA will be a fantastic addition to a great team! Her skills, passion, and heart for the LORD will be a great fit! We’re excited to see her grow in radio and how that will help grow the stations.”



WHITTREDGE will handle marketing, promotions, and underwriting for both stations.

