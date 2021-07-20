Sheppard

SIRIUSXM and Country star T.G. SHEPPARD are extending their "The T.G. Sheppard Show" to continue for a third year on SIRIUSXM's ELVIS Radio channel. SHEPPARD shares his memories of lifelong friend ELVIS PRESLEY with guests who have included PRISCILLA PRESLEY, LIONEL RICHIE, BARRY GIBB and more. The show airs FRIDAYS from 2p to 6p (CT) on SIRIUSXM channel 75, and is available on-demand worldwide through the SIRIUSXM app and PANDORA NOW with the SIRIUSXM subscription.

SHEPPARD is best known for his string of 14 #1 hits and 15 additional Top 10s between 1974 and 1987, including "Last Cheater's Waltz" and "I'll Be Coming Back For More."

“I’m very excited to once again be continuing my relationship for our third year with SIRIUSXM as host of 'The T.G. SHEPPARD Show' on ELVIS Radio,” said SHEPPARD. “I take great pride in being part of the SIRIUSXM family and having the opportunity to work with such an incredible and talented team of people.”

« see more Net News