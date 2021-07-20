Danielle Nein

TAMPA-based advertising firms, POWER PLAY MEDIA & MAUS MEDIA GROUP have brought aboard former iHEARTMEDIA marketing executive DANIELLE NEIN as Partner/Owner. NEIN, who spent the last eight years as EVP of iHEARTMEDIA's Automotive Division, joins current partners DAVID MAUS and SAM NEIN at POWER PLAY MEDIA & MAUS MEDIA GROUP.

DANIELLE NEIN commented, "DAVID, SAM and I have had the opportunity to work very closely together for the past decade. Over the years, I’ve also had have had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the very best automotive owners/operators in the country - none that I have enjoyed any more than I have in working with DAVID. He’s a great operator and an even better person. I am very excited about the opportunity we have in front of us together!"

DAVID MAUS added, "iHEARTMEDIA has been a key vendor/partner of our dealerships for many years - and the unique insight and deep knowledge that DANIELLE brings to the table has always been very valuable to us. She will be even more valuable as a member of our media companies' ownership team and we are very excited to welcome her as part of it!"

