Daniels

“BIG” RICK DANIELS is on the move again, joining 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA as OM for its OLEAN, NY cluster, which includes Country WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG) — where he will also do afternoons — as well as Classic Hits WOLY (BIG OLY 107.1), Top 40 WMXO (MIX 101.5) and Classic Rock WQRS (98 ROCKS). He begins the new job on MONDAY, JULY 26th.

DANIELS arrives from Country WKKG/COLUMBUS, IN, where he was PD/morning host for six months. Before that, he was briefly morning host at Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/FRANKLIN, IN, following stints in mornings at Country WGGC (GOOBER 95)/BOWLING GREEN, KY; PD/afternoons at Country WTVY/DOTHAN, AL; and afternoons at Country KIZN(KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID, among others.

JC BURTON, Chief Programming Officer for 7 MOUNTAINS, said, “From our very first conversation, we knew RICK would be a tremendous leader and help elevate our OLEAN stations to new heights. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him along with a remarkable social media following.”

Added DANIELS, "I'm so thrilled to come lead the brands at 7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA/OLEAN! A big thanks to JC BURTON, JIM LOFTUS, and the team at 7 MOUNTAINS for the amazing opportunity to be a part of a very special company that believes in local radio done right!"

