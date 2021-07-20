-
This Week’s Merge: Five Ways To Use Instagram Stories For Growth
July 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
“With 500 million people using INSTAGRAM STORIES every day – it would do a brand well to play around in this space,” stated MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.
“Here’s why: Interactions on INSTAGRAM STORIES (anywhere, really) train the algorithm (the code set in place that dictates what we see) to trust we are generating entertaining content + boosting the audience’s experience with you and for INSTAGRAM.
“It matters to the platforms we are contributing to a positive user experience.
“There are a lot of cool ways to increase activity – consider the many ways to get started.”
Read more about " Five Ways To Use Instagram Stories For Growth " in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.