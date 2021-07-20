Kaliner

RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE’s choice to fill the noon-3P (ET) weekday slot formerly filled by the late RUSH LIMBAUGH with a familiar voice, former WBT host and reporter PETE KALINER, starting JULY 26th. Most recently host of a podcast (also airing overnights) at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWNC-A/ASHEVILLE, NC, KALINER previously worked at WBT for 12 years.

“For three decades, ‘Noon to 3’ has been synonymous with an icon that is irreplaceable,” said Regional VP/Market Mgr. MARSHA LANDESS. “We know that no one will ever replace RUSH, and we’re not attempting to replace him. Bringing PETE KALINER back to WBT represents our commitment to serving this community by utilizing his decades of experience in covering national issues and how they affect us here. We are excited by the future that having PETE on this team brings.”

KALINER added, “Returning to WBT is somewhat surreal, as it has been such a huge part of my life. Being a part of WBT for all those years meant being a part of CHARLOTTE’s unique and inspiring story. WBT and CHARLOTTE are inextricably connected by a century of history. I am sincerely humbled and honored to be entrusted to help contribute to the next chapters.”

