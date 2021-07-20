Brad 'Beef Vegan' Pfirrman

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ debuted the "BEEF VEGAN PRESENTS" Morning show on JULY 6th, featuring BRAD "BEEF VEGAN" PFIRRMAN. PFIRRMAN replaces RILEY who moves to middays and completes the new KFMA lineup of "BEEF VEGAN PRESENTS" in mornings, RILEY ON THE RADIO in middays and RAZOR in afternoons.

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION GM DEBBIE WAGNER said, "ARIZONA LOTUS CORP. is excited to have the 'BEEF VEGAN PRESENTS' show wake up TUCSON on ROCK 102.1 KFMA. BEEF has endless energy, fresh humor & unbeatable passion for life. BRAD truly lives the lifestyle of his SOUTHERN ARIZONA listeners."

PD LARRY MAC said, “'BEEF VEGAN PRESENTS' will be a great addition to the ROCK 102.1 KFMA team. BRAD will bring a no-holds-barred winning attitude to waking up TUCSON in 2021 and moving forward. His high energy, hard work, and creative ideas will soon have TUCSON and SOUTERN ARIZONA talking!"

BEEF VEGAN adds, “Over the last 5 years at LOTUS, I’ve been fortunate to have served in various roles where I’ve learned all about what it takes to produce a successful morning show. This knowledge and experience make me extremely confident. So, I am beyond excited to host my own show again and looking forward to showcasing my style of broadcasting to TUCSON. Let’s go!”





