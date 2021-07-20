Now We Are 75

ALPHA MEDIA Oldies WCHA-A/CHAMBERSBURG, PA is celebrating its 75th anniversary on AUGUST 11th.

The station, founded by JOHN S.”SAM” BOOTH, signed on the air on AUGUST 11, 1946 and has remained on 800 AM with the same calls, studio location, and transmitter site ever since.

WCHA affiliated with SCOTT SHANNON’S TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL in 2010, added a simulcast on WHAG-A/HAGERSTOWN, MD the same year, added a translator, W242BY/CHAMBERSBURG, in 2011, and was acquired by ALPHA MEDIA in 2014.

