Dave Grohl (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

The FOO FIGHTERS concert last SATURDAY night (7/17), which was supposed to reopen the L.A. FORUM after the pandemic (NET NEWS, 7/15) has been rescheduled for THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th.

The original show had to be postponed due to a member of the band’s organization testing positive for COVID-19. Tickets for the JULY 17th date will be honored for the rescheduled show.

It is unclear why the FOO FIGHTERS show was canceled, whether the infection was among the band or the crew, but the decision to postpone was made "out of an abundance of caution.”





