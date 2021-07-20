-
Compass Media Networks Releases Schedule For First Four Weeks Of NFL Sunday Game Coverage
COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has released the schedule for the first four weeks of its NFL game coverage for the 2021 season. The syndicator will air a doubleheader every SUNDAY of the regular season along with covering all DALLAS COWBOYS and LAS VEGAS RAIDERS games.
The schedule for the first four weekends includes:
Week 1: SEPTEMBER 9th: DALLAS at TAMPA BAY
SEPTEMBER 12th: SEATTLE at INDIANAPOLIS; CLEVELAND at KANSAS CITY
Week 2: SEPTEMBER 19th: SAN FRANCISCO at PHILADELPHIA; DALLAS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Week 3: SEPTEMBER 26th: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY; MIAMI at LAS VEGAS
Week 4: OCTOBER 3rd: CAROLINA at DALLAS; PITTSBURGH at GREEN BAY