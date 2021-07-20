NFL Coverage

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has released the schedule for the first four weeks of its NFL game coverage for the 2021 season. The syndicator will air a doubleheader every SUNDAY of the regular season along with covering all DALLAS COWBOYS and LAS VEGAS RAIDERS games.

The schedule for the first four weekends includes:

Week 1: SEPTEMBER 9th: DALLAS at TAMPA BAY

SEPTEMBER 12th: SEATTLE at INDIANAPOLIS; CLEVELAND at KANSAS CITY

Week 2: SEPTEMBER 19th: SAN FRANCISCO at PHILADELPHIA; DALLAS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Week 3: SEPTEMBER 26th: LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY; MIAMI at LAS VEGAS

Week 4: OCTOBER 3rd: CAROLINA at DALLAS; PITTSBURGH at GREEN BAY

