Programming veterans, including CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK President Of Programming/ Operations MARK McCRAY and TENSHARE MEDIA's JAY STEVENS have joined forces to offer a new entry in the Adult R&B genre, R&B ADULT HITS, targeting adults 30-49.



Core artists include MARY J. BLIGE, ALICIA KEYS, USHER, SNOOP DOGG, MARIAH CAREY, JODECI, MICHAEL JACKSON and more.

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK COO GARY SPURGEON stated, “Having two of the best R&B and Urban Programmers in the industry collaborating on this R&B ADULTS HIT format will only create an appetite and immediate demand for this one-of-a-kind R&B sound. Our research showed that there is a very strong appetite for a gold-based R&B format that highlights the highest testing ADULT HIT songs for the R&B audience. This is the solution for stations looking for a competitive edge in the crowded R&B landscape.”

Added McCRAY, “We are excited to offer a programming solution that will highlight the sound that many adult listeners are seeking and demanding. A hit intensive, balanced blend of great R&B. Many of the artists and songs that we love to experience in the “Verzus” battle on social media. This is a fun, upbeat, one-of-a-kind sound, making us much different from any traditional UAC orClassic Hip Hop Station . . . this R&B ADULTS HITS format is in its own lane.”

Said STEVENS, “This is a fun, lifestyle format that fits every market and will absolutely hook your listeners. It’s from an era in R & B and Hip Hop where there are so many hits . . . hits that evoke emotion for everyone.”

The R&B ADULTS HITS format is currently only available through CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK. For more information, contact GARY SPURGEON at (972) 674-3100 or gary@clearmedianetwork.com.

