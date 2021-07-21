Yousef

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO reporter and "MOTIVE" podcast host ODETTE YOUSEF is joining NPR as National Security Correspondent with a focus on extremism, effective AUGUST 30th. YOUSEF worked for NPR as an intern and Editorial Assistant for "TALK OF THE NATION" and as DANIEL SCHORR's assistant before a stint at ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA, joining WBEZ in 2010.

In a memo to staff, NPR Chief National Editor VICKIE WALTON-JAMES and Supervising Editor/National Security ANDREW SUSSMAN quoted WBEZ Chief Content Officer TRACY BROWN as saying YOUSEF's "groundbreaking reporting on extremism, the care she's given covering communities throughout CHICAGO, and her versatility as a reporter, on-air host and anchor, have made her a treasure at WBEZ."

