New Service

DRAMAFY, a new streaming service, is offering original and classic radio dramas, fictional podcasts, and old-time radio on a paid subscription basis.

Co-founder ELIZABETH HANSEN said, "In today's mobile society, listeners want compelling entertainment easily found and enjoyed while commuting, mowing the lawn, or waiting at the doctor's office, all from their phones. We are recreating the magic of an almost-forgotten art form that entertained audiences during the golden age of radio in the '30s, '40s and '50s, and helped turn CBS, NBC and ABC into the entertainment powerhouses they are today."

CEO KEN HARRIS added that the service "plans to be the premiere destination for audio drama listeners and will curate the broadest collection of Audio Dramas appropriate for all audiences in the market."

