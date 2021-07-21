Plaintiff

LARRY ELDER is taking his quest to get on the CALIFORNIA gubernatorial recall ballot to court, filing suit to overturn a decision by state election officials that left him off the ballot.

The SALEM RADIO NETWORK syndicated talk host was dropped from the list of qualified candidates for the SEPTEMBER recall election after officials said he failed to file the requisite five years' worth of tax returns; ELDER's suit contends that he complied with the Secretary of State's requirements, indicating that there were redactions but the paperwork was filed, and called his omission "not simply unfair and absurd but a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent."

The suit claims that Secretary of State SHIRLEY WEBER has the authority or duty to remedy any redaction mistakes in election filings, and that the law requiring the tax returns applies to primary elections but not recall elections.

