Coming July 28th

ESPN's THE UNDEFEATED is debuting a new podcast on Black history hosted by ESPN personality CLINTON YATES. "BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS" will post bi-weekly beginning JULY 28th. A monthly video special by the same name will accompany the podcast and air on ESPN+, with the debut episode, "Monochrome," on the Black experience in skateboarding, debuting JULY 29th.

“With BLACK HISTORY ALWAYS, we’re looking to remind people that who we are as a culture is a living, breathing entity in all parts of American society,” said YATES. “It’s not just history books and social media. The humans who make up the fabric and backbone of this country aren’t all superstars or slaves. We contain multitudes and everyone deserves to be heard. So tune in.”

