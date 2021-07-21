Carol NG

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING promotes CAROL NG from Regional Managing Director to President/ASIA. Based in the company’s HONG KONG office, NG manages a global network of teams. She is responsible for creative strategy and roster development; building relationships with industry partners and local collection societies; driving digital opportunities with companies in the PAN-ASIAN region. NG reports to President/International, GUY HENDERSON.

CAROL NG said, “I have been very blessed throughout these years working with my team. We fight hard and support each other; we share tears and laughter; we share visions and make it happen! I am also thankful to GUY, who always supports and listens, and to [SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING chair/CEO] JON [PLATT], who always appreciates and encourages.”

“I am so pleased that CAROL has been promoted to President, ASIA. The ASIAN region is exciting, varied and with new income sources emerging all the time, often challenging. It takes a special executive to manage and grow all these facets of our business – CAROL is that executive,” said GUY HENDERSON. “ASIA has been a huge growth area for SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING for several years and CAROL has been the driving force behind achieving this. By leading her very talented team, which she has also bolstered by adding new territories to her region, CAROL has ensured SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s consistent position as the leading publisher in the region.”

