RADIO TRAINING NETWORK's Contemporary Christian THE JOY FM stations has signed an expanded deal with TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK's 24/7 NEWS SOURCE newswire for news, sports, show prep, and audio content. THE JOY FM is on 14 stations in GEORGIA, FLORIDA, and ALABAMA.

TTWN SVP/Affiliate Sales JACK DUNKLE said, “TTWN delivers custom solutions for all formats to meet our affiliate partners’ needs, including more than 200 Christian Radio affiliates. We’re excited to expand our partnership with THE JOY FM to provide more of their stations with trusted, premium newsroom content.”

“It’s an exciting time for THE JOY FM as we continue to expand our coverage across much of the SOUTHEAST, including GEORGIA, FLORIDA and ALABAMA,” added THE JOY FM Operations Dir. JERRY WILLIAMS. “Our partnership with TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK has been an important part of our programming for many years and we wanted to continue to equip our news team with the timely and accurate content that 24/7 NEWS SOURCE PRO provides. We look forward to many more years of partnership with TTWN.”

