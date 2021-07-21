Lost In A Small Town

DYLAN SCHNEIDER has signed with BBR MUSIC GROUP in NASHVILLE, and plans to release his first single in over two years, "Lost In A Small Town," on FRIDAY, JULY 30th, with more new music to be announced in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old emerging Country artist has been active in the music scene since he was 14, and has toured with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, GRANGER SMITH and CHRIS LANE. He also co-wrote DUSTIN LYNCH's hit, "Momma's House."

"I’m so excited to be signing with BBR MUSIC GROUP," said SCHNEIDER. "I’ve admired their entire staff and the incredible artists on their roster for a long time. I can’t thank my fans, my family, and my team enough for their continued support of me and my career. I’m looking forward to releasing a lot of new music very soon and look forward to reaching a whole new audience."

SCHNEIDER is managed by JOEY RUSS and MARTHA EARLS at 1021 ENTERTAINMENT and booked by BRAEDEN ROUNTREE at WME.

« see more Net News