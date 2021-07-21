Debuted Today

A new podcast from MARC SPERLING's TRUTH MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT tells the true story of the serial arsonist who set businesses afire in broad daylight across SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA in the 1980s and 1990s, and the manuscript of a novel that led to identifying the suspect. "FIREBUG" is hosted by CRIME STORY MEDIA Founder KARY ANTHOLIS; the first two episodes posted TODAY (7/21).

ANTHOLIS said, "I have lived with this story for three decades, and I am immensely grateful to the teams at TRUTH MEDIA and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT for making it possible for me to tell it in such an impactful way.”

