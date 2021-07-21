Callihan

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has hired STEPHANIE CALLIHAN as Dir./Sales for its HOUSTON cluster. CALLIHAN most recently was AUDACY/AUSTIN, TX SVP/Market Mgr., and before that, iHEARTMEDIA/WICHITA VP/Market Mgr.

CMG Regional VP KEITH LAWLESS commented, "STEPHANIE is a sharp, competitive and compassionate leader with a proven track record of success and deep radio roots in TEXAS. I am proud to have STEPHANIE join our CMG HOUSTON family and excited for HOUSTON’s next chapter under her sales leadership."

CALLIHAN added, "CMG has long been a shining star in the HOUSTON marketplace. I am grateful for the support from both ROB BABIN, CMG SVP/Radio, and KEITH LAWLESS, and I look forward to working with JOHNNY CHIANG, CMG Country Format Leader and the entire HOUSTON team to grow and thrive in this Top 10 market."

COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON is Country KKBQ, Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1) and Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5).

