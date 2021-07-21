Steven Lee Olsen (Photo: The Core Entertainment)

Management company THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT (TCE) and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA (UMC) have formed a joint venture offering CANADIAN artists a new, collaborative approach to releasing music worldwide. Country singer-songwriter STEVEN LEE OLSEN is the first artist signed under the venture. Formerly signed to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, OLSEN is set to release new music on FRIDAY, JULY 30th.

Working alongside the UMC team, led by Chairman and CEO JEFFREY REMEDIOS and EVP/GM KRISTEN BURKE, THE CORE founders KEVIN “CHIEF” ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN, and THE CORE CANADA President TRACY MARTIN, will hand-select a roster of talent poised to make an impact internationally. THE CORE will offer those artists management, creative direction and A&R development services, while bringing them to UMC for signing consideration.

“I’ve long admired CHIEF, SIMON and TRACY’s individual strengths, smarts, and passions," said REMEDIOS. "TCE’s vision and drive in championing artists is inspiring. This partnership is an opportunity to work with people we admire to do what we love, supporting a wide-range of artists in lockstep with a formidable management team. STEVEN LEE OLSEN is a prolific songwriter with a voice that demands to be heard. With his signing, UMC couldn’t be prouder to double down on our commitment to Country music with STEVEN at the forefront.”

"THE CORE strives to work with the most innovative and authentic industry leaders, and there's no doubt JEFFREY, KRISTEN and the UMC team are among the best in the business," said TIKHMAN, ZARUK and MARTIN in a joint statement. "We both know the artist always comes first, and this powerful collaboration will allow us to holistically support some of today's brightest talent across genres. We're thrilled to welcome Country singer-songwriter STEVEN LEE OLSEN to the family as our first joint signing and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

« see more Net News