Fine, Decrees, Violation Notice, ALJ Ruling

The FCC is proposing a $3,000 fine against the CORPORATION FOR NATIVE BROADCASTING for a late license renewal application for noncommercial Variety KXSW/SISSETON, SD. The station missed its DECEMBER 1, 2020 deadline to file and instead filed in JANUARY 14, 2021 with no explanation offered.

The Commission also reached two Consent Decrees with radio licensees settling online public file violations. The licensees, BREWER MEDIA GROUP, LLC (Classic Hits WPLZ (BIG 95.3)/OOLTEWAH, TN) and DAKOTA COMMUNICATIONS, LTD. (Hot AC KIJV (TIGER 95) and Country KOKK-A/HURON, SD and Classic Rock KJRV (BIG JIM 93.3)/WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD) , agreed to implement compliance plans but are not being fined.

In addition, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau sent a Notice of Violation to ADAMS RADIO OF TALLAHASSEE, LLC for spurious emissions from the transmitter at Oldies WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1)/TALLAHASSEE, FL

And Administrative Law Judge JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN, hearing AUBURN NETWORK, INC.'s license revocation hearing, rejected the company's Motion to Compel aimed at getting FCC Enforcement Bureau records regarding AUBURN NETWORK owner MICHAEL HUBBARD in discovery, ruling that the Commission was correct that the documents are official records protected from court discovery and instead subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. HUBBARD's felony convictions triggered the designation of his stations' licenses for hearing.

