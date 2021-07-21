-
Elvis Costello To Headline The Next WTTS/Indianapolis ‘Rock To Read’ Series
SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS WTTS has announced that ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS will headline its next ROCK TO READ concert being held NOVEMBER 7th in the MURAT THEATER at OLD NATIONAL CENTER.
This annual series of concerts donates a portion of the proceeds from each event to benefit children’s reading programs through THE INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION.