Community Support

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS WTTS has announced that ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS will headline its next ROCK TO READ concert being held NOVEMBER 7th in the MURAT THEATER at OLD NATIONAL CENTER.

This annual series of concerts donates a portion of the proceeds from each event to benefit children’s reading programs through THE INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION.

