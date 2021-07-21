Now With YEA

"THE MARK LEVIN SHOW" Associate Producer RICH VALDES is bringing his podcast "THIS IS AMERICA WITH RICH VALDES" to YEA NETWORKS for hosting and sales representation. The show, which posts three times per week, is produced by VALDES' ABC RECORDING NETWORK.

VALDES said, “I’m excited that this expansion will increase our reach, and support the continued growth of the show to connect with even more listeners and advertisers.”

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN added, “We’re excited to venture into political podcasting with 'THIS IS AMERICA.' RICH VALDES has a great following and we welcome him into the YEA family. We look forward to adding more shows with a variety of viewpoints representing all Americans.”

