The ever-hard working ALL ACCESS Net News Editor and author of the popular weekly “Women To Watch” column, CHARESE FRUGE, is debuting her second weekly column, “The Bigger Picture,” TODAY.

In “The Bigger Picture,” CHARESE FRUGE will take a look at all aspects of the industry from the outside, looking in. Her 20+ years of programming locally and on an executive level, as well as her negotiations, coaching, networking and digital influence across the country have given her a unique perspective when it comes to the audio and content industry.

Each week CHARESE will examine an industry trend or shift and the impact it has on ratings, talent, content and/or revenue. Her solution-based style will point out certain weaknesses and in turn provide a Mantra and/or possible solution to the problem.

CHARESE’s years of experience allow her to see “The Bigger Picture” and will help those who are on the inside looking out understand the “End Game” and the steps needed to get there.

This week, Charese’ examines the potential downfall of big company streamlining and the impact it has on ratings, talent and revenue. Have we as an industry not learned our lesson yet? Better to be prepared with a plan for “Crisis Prevention” vs. having to do “Damage Control.” Read more about it in “The Bigger Picture.”

We hope you enjoy it. Please give CHARSE comments and feedback by clicking here.

