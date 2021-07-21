Launching 'Unforgettable FM'

MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS is going ALL SINATRA on KKGO HD3/LOS ANGELES on THURSDAY (7/23). UNFORGETTABLE FM will be heard on KKGO HD3 and also at UNFORGETTABLEFM.COM and on the UNFORGETTABLE FM app.

SAUL LEVINE is UNFORGETTABLE FM GM, MICHAEL LEVINE is GSM while NATALIE MCVEIGH handles LSM duties. PAT WELSH will be the station's PD, while FRANK SINATRA-authority JERRY SHARELL will host. RUSS MALONEY and DAN FEELY are set as technical directors, with ADAM BOOKBINDER serving as social media director.

