SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and songwriter-producer CHRIS DeSTEFANO have renewed their global publishing deal, continuing his 13-year relationship with the company which began when he signed with EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING in 2008.

DeSTEFANO has penned numerous #1 hits with big names in Country music including JASON ALDEAN, LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BRETT ELDREDGE, DAN + SHAY, CHRIS YOUNG, MORGAN EVANS and more.

“I’m very excited to be continuing my partnership with the amazing team at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING," said DeSTEFANO. "I’m grateful for their fervent support, love for songs, and I look forward to future successes together."

“Simply put, CHRIS DeSTEFANO is special. As a songwriter, producer, performer, philanthropist, and songwriting advocate, there are few people in the NASHVILLE creative community that have had as significant of an impact as CHRIS," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING EVP/CREATIVE JOSH VAN VALKENBURG. "We are honored to remain as his publishing family, and we are proud to celebrate his past, present and future success alongside him.”

