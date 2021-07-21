Morning Opening

KEMP BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5)/LAS VEGAS has an exciting morning show co-host/producer opening.

Are you a 2021 air personality with creativity, ambition, and a crazy handle on social media platforms? Can you be the glue for a growing morning show on a growing station? Is there a more exciting city to live and work in than LAS VEGAS?

Rush your package to KVEG PD GABRIELA LOREDON at programming@kvegas.com.





