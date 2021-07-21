Gathering Of The Tribe

More than 240 acts are expected to perform throughout NASHVILLE when the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s annual AMERICANAFEST returns for its 21st year from SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th (NET NEWS 4/8). The four-day festival and conference event will, once again, offer a variety of panels and workshops, artist performances and special events kicking off with the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARD SHOW at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

The first round of performing artists was announced TODAY (7/21). It includes: RODNEY CROWELL, KATHLEEN EDWARDS, LANGHORNE SLIM, MAGGIE ROSE, JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS, MELISSA CARPER, BRANDY CLARK, CORDOVAS, THE DEAD SOUTH, IZZY HELTAI, NATALIE HEMBY, IDA MAE, CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, MIKO MARKS, PO’ RAMBLIN’ BOYS, ALLISON RUSSELL, SUZANNE SANTO, SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS, SOUTHERN AVENUE, KELSEY WALDON and more.

Information about all the acts as well as registration details can be found here.









