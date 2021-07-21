Bette Midler & Berry Gordy (Photo: FeatureFlash/Shutterstock.com)

The KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will return on DECEMBER 5th this year and will honor Actress/Singer BETTE MIDLER, MOWTOWN RECORDS Creator BERRY GORDY and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Creator LORNE MICHAELS. The 44th class of honorees for lifetime achievement in the creative arts is heavy on musical performers this year. Honorees also include opera singer JUSTINO DIAZ and folk music legend JONI MITCHELL.

Last year's ceremony was postponed, then later conducted in May of this year under COVID-19 restrictions, but organizers are expecting to operate at full capacity this year.

Pres./JOHN F. KENNEDY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, DEBORAH RUTTER said the current plan is to pack the center’s opera house to full capacity and require all attendees to wear masks, but the plans remain fluid and they are ready to adapt to changing circumstances depending on the country’s COVID-19 situation. RUTTER said in an interview, “We don’t know for sure what it’s going to be like. But don’t you think we all deserve to have a party?” She added, “We know how to do it now. We will make whatever adjustments we need. We’re going to be wearing masks right up until we don’t have to.”

« see more Net News