Bob Philips

AUDACY Chief Revenue Officer BOB PHILIPS is taking on a new role as Pres./AUDACY NETWORKS and Multi-Market Sales. The announcement was made TODAY (7/21) in a memo from AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN.

LARKIN said, "We believe BOB will deliver significant revenue impact and client outcomes by focusing on growing our network and multi-market sales businesses as we continue to execute our market growth strategy.

"As CRO, BOB was a catalyst for innovation and growth," she continued. "Under his leadership, we streamlined multiple revenue departments, launched the AUDACY NETWORK and our in-house traffic network while also revolutionizing our approach to national sales, bringing new brands and bigger opportunities onto our platform. And, as the economy rebounds and local and national advertising return to pre-pandemic levels, BOB will build exponential value for our clients and for AUDACY."

AUDACY will begin a search for a new CRO immediately. During this transition, LARKIN will be working closely with sales leaders and teams.





« see more Net News